2 Killed, 3 rescued in building collapse in Delhi’s Seelampur

AMN/ WEB DESK

Two people were killed in a four-storey building collapse in the Janata Colony of Seelampur in northeast Delhi this morning. Three persons have been rescued. A Fire Department official said that the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, and search and rescue operations are underway.

The official added that seven fire tenders were rushed to the site. Talking to reporters, Additional DCP of the North-East District, Sandeep Lamba, said that the police received a call about the incident around 7:30 am. He added that Police, NDRF, civil defence personnel, and local residents are working at the site.