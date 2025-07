AMN/ WEB DESK

23 Maoists, including 9 females, have surrendered to the police in Sukma of Chhattisgarh district today.

District Superintendent of Police Kiran Chawan said that a total reward of 1 crore 18 lakh rupees was declared on these Maoists.

These Maoists will be given a cheque of fifty-fifty thousand rupees as an incentive amount and all other facilities under the rehabilitation policy of the state government.