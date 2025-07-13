Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India Will Reclaim Lost Wealth and Land, Says RSS Leader at National Security Forum

Jul 13, 2025

New Delhi, July 12

– Speaking at the 10th Annual General Assembly of the Rashtriya Suraksha Jagran Manch (FANS), RSS National Executive Member Dr Indresh Kumar stated that India will reclaim its historically lost land, wealth, and resources. While reaffirming India’s legacy as a peace-loving nation, he emphasized the need to address past injustices and take a firm stand against any resistance.

Dr Kumar called religious conversions unconstitutional and immoral, urging for strict national action. Citing the Indonesian President’s remarks about Indian ancestry, he criticized sections of Indian society for distancing themselves from their roots.

Referencing “Operation Sindoor,” Dr Kumar highlighted India’s assertive military response to adversaries including Pakistan, China, and Turkey. He said India’s rising global stature — reflected in growing international recognition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi — is a matter of national pride.

Guest speaker and senior journalist Vijay Kranti criticized post-independence leaders for being passive, which emboldened India’s adversaries. He called for a strong response to both internal and external threats.

Journalist Madhurendra Kumar attributed India’s resilience to Sanatan Dharma and warned about internal threats, including extremist infiltration and illegal immigration.

