Heavy Rains Continue in Himachal Pradesh; Yellow Alerts Issued Till July 16

In Himachal Pradesh, due to the active monsoon, heavy clouds continue to pour rain across the state. The Meteorological Department has forecast adverse weather conditions to persist until July 18.

The Meteorological Centre in Shimla has issued a Yellow Alert for heavy rainfall on July 13 in the districts of Mandi, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur. On July 14, a Yellow Alert has been issued for Una, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur. For July 15, there is a warning of heavy rain in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur. On July 16, a Yellow Alert has been declared for all 10 districts except Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur.