Bihar: BJP leader shot dead in Patna, days after businessman Gopal Khemka’s murder

A local BJP leader has been shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Bihar’s Sheikhpura village, a week after killing of businessman Gopal Khemka in Patna.The victim, Surendra Kewat, 52, was a former president of the BJP Kisan Morcha in Punpun.

The incident took place at Sheikhpura village on Saturday night when Kumar was working in a field, they said.

According to villagers, they heard sounds of gunshots from the field, and when they went there, the officer was found lying unconscious with bullet injuries, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO-2) Masaurhi, Kanhaiya Singh, told reporters.

Kewat was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment, Singh said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding, further probe is underway. The incident comes close on the heels of a spate of murders that have rocked the state capital in the last one week.

A 50-year-old man involved in the sand mining business was gunned down outside his residence in Ranitalab area of Patna on July 10, less than a week after the murder of top industrialist Gopal Khemka in the state capital on July 4.

A grocery shop owner was also shot dead by an unidentified person in Patna’s Ramkrishna Nagar locality on July 11.