IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall in MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttarakhand

Jul 13, 2025

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued oranange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand today.

IMD Scientist Dr R K Jenamani said that heavy rainfall conditions will continue over parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan during the next 3 to 4 days. He added that similar conditions will continue over Eastern part of the country, including West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha during the next two days. IMD said, heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala and Coastal Karnataka today. Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning likely to continue over Northeastern part of the country.

