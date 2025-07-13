Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rainfall lashes various parts of state

AMN

Due to active monsoon conditions in Himachal Pradesh, heavy rainfall is lashing various parts of the state. The Meteorological Department has predicted inclement weather across the state till 18th July. Meteorological Centre Shimla has issued a Yellow Alert for heavy rainfall in Mandi, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur districts for today. On 14th July, a yellow alert has been issued for Una, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur.

On 15th July, heavy rain warnings have been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur, while on 16th July, a yellow alert has been declared for all 10 districts except Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. The Murari Devi area in Mandi district recorded the highest rainfall of 130 millimeter in the past 24 hours. Aghar in Hamirpur district received 100 millimeter, while Kothi in Kullu district recorded 60 millimeter rainfall. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre since the arrival of the southwest monsoon on 20th June, the state has witnessed 22 cloudburst incidents, 31 flash floods, and 18 landslides.

These monsoon-related disasters have resulted in 95 deaths, 175 injuries, and 33 people still reported missing. Two national highways NH-003 and NH-21 and 250 other roads are still blocked for vehicular movements, Additionally, 327 power transformers are non-functional and 787 drinking water schemes have been disrupted across the state. Efforts for their reinstatement are continuously being made by the administration.