Bihar: SIR drive of voters list successfully detected large number of citizens from Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar

Jul 13, 2025

AMN

In Bihar, the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive of voters list has successfully detected a large number of citizens from Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar during door-to-door verification by the BLOs. The ECI sources said that it was revealed to the BLOs on the duty that these persons have been able to procure all documents including Aadhaar, Domicile Certificate, Ration Card and others. With these revelations during the SIR, some apprehensions are corroborated and the concerns are being duly addressed by the Elections Commission of India. The ECI sources say that after proper enquiry, which is to be conducted from 1st Aug till 30 Aug, if found true, such names shall not be included in the final list to be published on 30th September this year.

