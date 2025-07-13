Uttarakhand administration instructed to remain alert as IMD predicted heavy rain in state

AMN

The IMD has predicted rain in Uttarakhand till July 17. Light to moderate rain was recorded in the early morning today in the high-altitude areas of Uttarakhand. At present, some parts of the state are cloudy, whereas the weather remains clear in most areas.

The Met Department in Dehradun has predicted rain in the state till July 17. A yellow alert for rain has been issued in Dehradun, Nainital and Bageshwar districts. According to the department, this situation of rain will remain in the state for the next 5 days. According to the State Emergency Center, more than 80 roads are blocked due to rain and landslides in the state, and efforts are on to open them.