Madhya Pradesh: Flood situation arises in many districts due to heavy rains

AMN

Jabalpur: Boats remain stationed along the swollen Narmada River after heavy monsoon rains, in Jabalpur on Thursday, July 10, 2025. (Photo: IANS)

There is a flood situation in many districts of Madhya Pradesh due to heavy rains. People have been shifted to safer places in many villages of Rewa, Satna, Maihar and Chhatarpur districts. Chhatarpur district received the highest rainfall yesterday.

In Khajuraho, 6.3 inches of water fell in 9 hours, while in Naugaon, there was about three and a half inches of rain. Today, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for very heavy rain in 19 districts, including Gwalior, Morena, Harda, Khandwa, Khargone districts, while there is a yellow alert for heavy rain in 22 districts. These include Bhopal, Alirajpur, Indore and Dewas districts.