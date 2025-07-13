Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

President Murmu to visit Bhubaneswar and Cuttack for two days starting Monday

Jul 13, 2025

AMN

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to her home state Odisha from Monday. The President will arrive at the Biju Patnaik International Airport at Bhubaneswar in the evening from where she will go to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar to grace its fifth convocation ceremony. 

On Tuesday, President Murmu will attend th 13th annual convocation of Ravenshaw University and lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three buildings of Ravenshaw Girls’ High School at Cuttack. She is also scheduled to grace the birth anniversary celebration of Adikabi Sarala Das and present the Kalinga Ratna Award for 2024 at Cuttack. Elaborate security arrangements have been made both in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack for the visit of the President.

