AMN

President Droupadi Murmu today appointed new Governors in Haryana and Goa and new Lieutenant Governor in Ladakh. Former Civil Aviation Minister Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju has been appointed as Governor of Goa while Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh will be the Governor of Haryana.

Kavinder Gupta has been appointed as Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. The President also accepted the resignation of Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier Retired Dr B. D. Mishra.