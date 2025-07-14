Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Punjab to Build Sports Grounds in Villages to Fight Drug Menace: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Jul 14, 2025

AMN

To divert the attention of Punjab’s youth from drugs to sports, the government will build modern sports grounds in all the 13,000 villages of the state.

Addressing a Press Conference at Chandigarh, yesterday, the Chief Minister, Bhagwant Singh Mann, said that his government’s target is to make Punjab drugs free and to make that happen the youth has to be given an alternative so that it should divert his attention from drug addiction and start caring for his health. For that the best alternate is sports, he said.

Mann, who is also holding the portfolio of state sports minister, said that in the first phase, 3083 modern sports grounds will be built in as many villages. At the same time, he said, senior players who are achievers at the National and International levels would also be hired to coach the new generation in various sports.

