AMN

6th batch of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2025, embarking via Nathula, Sikkim, is scheduled to reach Sikkim this evening. The group has 52 individuals, comprising 45 Yatris, two Liaison Officers, and one ITBP Doctor. Additionally, four support staff are already stationed in Gangtok. This batch is scheduled to reach Bagdogra today around 12:40 hrs.