Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Lightning Strikes Kill 9 in Bihar

Jul 14, 2025

AMN

Nine people were killed and several injured due to lightning in the Bihar in the past 24 hours. Maximum five casualties have been reported in Banka district followed by two in Gaya Ji. One each fatality reported in Patna and Nalanda district.

Official sources said all the fatalities occurred during rains while people were working in the fields. Due to the Kharif season farmers and labourers are nowadays busy in the transplantation of paddy. The MeT Department has issued an orange alert of lightning, gusty winds accompanying rainfall in Siwan, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Munger, Madhubani , Jamui and adjacent areas for next 24 hours.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

6th Batch of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Nathula to Reach Sikkim Today

Jul 14, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab to Build Sports Grounds in Villages to Fight Drug Menace: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Jul 14, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

President Appoints New Governors for Goa, Haryana; Kavinder Gupta as Ladakh LG

Jul 14, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Lightning Strikes Kill 9 in Bihar

14 July 2025 5:41 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

6th Batch of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Nathula to Reach Sikkim Today

14 July 2025 5:39 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab to Build Sports Grounds in Villages to Fight Drug Menace: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

14 July 2025 5:39 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US to send Patriot air defence munitions to Ukraine in its fight against Russia

14 July 2025 5:23 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!