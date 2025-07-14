Lightning Strikes Kill 9 in Bihar

AMN

Nine people were killed and several injured due to lightning in the Bihar in the past 24 hours. Maximum five casualties have been reported in Banka district followed by two in Gaya Ji. One each fatality reported in Patna and Nalanda district.

Official sources said all the fatalities occurred during rains while people were working in the fields. Due to the Kharif season farmers and labourers are nowadays busy in the transplantation of paddy. The MeT Department has issued an orange alert of lightning, gusty winds accompanying rainfall in Siwan, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Munger, Madhubani , Jamui and adjacent areas for next 24 hours.