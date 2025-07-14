Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Heavy Rain Alert Issued for 35 Districts in Madhya Pradesh

Jul 14, 2025

AMN

In Madhya Pradesh, the MeT Department has issued an alert of heavy rain in 35 districts today. They are in Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, and Gwalior-Chambal division today.

During the last 24 hours, there was storm and rain in many districts. Ratlam and Guna districts received the most rain. 2.8 inches of water fell in Sheopur and 2.7 inches in Guna, apart from this, intermittent rain continues in most of the districts of the state, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Narmadapuram, Ratlam, Shivpuri. Due to continuous rain in Shivpuri district, the water level of Atal Sagar Madikheda Dam has increased rapidly.

Due to this, 6 gates of the dam have been opened today. 3 gates of Gwalior’s Tighar reservoir were opened yesterday evening. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert of heavy rain in 35 districts of Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Gwalior-Chambal division today.

