Uttarakhand: Devotees Throng Shiva Temples on First Shravan Monday

On the first Monday of Shravan, Uttarakhand is immersed in devotion to Lord Shiva. Since early morning, a massive crowd of devotees has gathered in the temples, and the atmosphere has become devotional with chants of “Bol Bam.”

Akashvani’s correspondent reports that long queues of devotees can be seen at the major Shiva temples across the state. On the first Monday of Shravan, a heavy influx of devotees is being seen at Shiva temples across Uttarakhand.

From the early hours of the morning, devotees have been assembling at temples for Jalabhishek, and as the day progresses, the crowd continues to grow. Long queues of devotees are being witnessed at prominent Shiva temples in Haridwar, Rishikesh, Kashipur, Dehradun, and other regions. Meanwhile, a large number of Kanwariyas are continuing to arrive in Haridwar for the Kanwar Yatra.

Carrying Ganga water, they are heading towards Shiva temples with chants of “Bol Bam.” Cities like Haridwar, Rishikesh, and other towns along the route are filled with the spirit of Shiva devotion, and elaborate security arrangements have been made. Huge crowds of devotees are also gathering at major Shiva shrines like the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttarkashi, Tungnath Temple in Rudraprayag, Jageshwar Dham in Almora, Doodhatoli Shiva Temple in Pauri, and Neelkanth Mahadev. Special rituals and worship ceremonies have also been organized in these temples.

The administration and police have ensured special security arrangements around the temples, including traffic management, deployment of medical teams, and arrangements for drinking water. On this sacred first Monday of Shravan, the entire Uttarakhand appears to be absorbed in Shiva devotion.