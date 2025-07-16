Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

IICT to start admissions for first batch

Jul 16, 2025
The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) will open admissions for its first batch of students starting this August. According to an official statement, the institute will offer a robust portfolio of industry-driven courses in the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality sectors.

Announced at the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in May 2025, the inaugural academic offering will include six specialized courses in Gaming, four courses in Post Production, and eight courses in Animation, Comics, and XR.

These programmes have been meticulously designed in collaboration with top industry players to ensure students are equipped with the skills required to thrive in the ever-evolving creative technology landscape. IICT recently signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding with the University of York, United Kingdom, paving the way for collaborative research, faculty exchange, and global certification pathways.

