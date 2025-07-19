Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

First campus of IICT in Mumbai to empower India’s Creative Tech Economy

Jul 19, 2025
AMN / WEB DESK

Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis jointly inaugurated the first campus of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) at the NFDC Complex in Mumbai Friday.

Mr. Vaishnaw announced that IICT will offer advanced, industry-aligned training in VFX, post-production, XR, gaming, and animation, in collaboration with global tech giants like Google, Meta, Microsoft, and Apple. He said the first batch will educate 300 students, along with professionals and trainers in AVGC-XR. He added that a new campus is coming up in Maharashtra’s Film City, designed to blend with the natural surroundings.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said WAVES has now become a global movement and that IICT will further boost India’s creative economy. The Union Minister and the Chief Minister presided over the MoU exchange between Prasar Bharati and the Maharashtra Film, Stage & Cultural Development Corporation Limited to establish a film and TV media hub promoting innovation and global competitiveness. Mr. Vaishnaw and Mr. Fadnavis also inaugurated the WAVES Bharat Pavilion at Gulshan Mahal, launched the IICT logo and 17 industry-aligned courses, and released the Outcome Reports of WAVES 2025’s first edition.

