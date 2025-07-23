Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Jamia Launches Cyber Club with Keynote by Delhi Police Special Commissioner

Jul 23, 2025
Last Updated on: 24 July 2025 12:03 AM

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) marked the launch of its student-led Cyber Club with a thought-provoking lecture on cyber security by Mr. Devesh Chandra Srivastva, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Delhi Police. Held at the Faculty of Engineering & Technology auditorium, the event was attended by IPS officers, university dignitaries, faculty, and students.

Mr. Srivastva emphasized the growing threat of cybercrime and stressed the need for vigilance in digital spaces. Through a compelling presentation, he explained the evolving nature of cyber offenses, methods of prevention, and how to report such crimes. He lauded the university’s initiative, calling the Cyber Club “a timely necessity” and urged Jamia to become a model for campus-wide cyber safety.

The launch event featured Dr. Hemant Tiwari, DCP South East Delhi, as a special guest, who warned students about the dangers of mule bank accounts and emotional manipulation online. He urged caution in sharing personal details and emphasized safe social media practices.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Mazhar Asif, who presided over the event, noted that many financial cybercrimes stem from human greed. He urged students to prioritize self-awareness and integrity in their online conduct. Registrar Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi praised the Office of the Dean Students’ Welfare for the initiative, expressing hope that the Cyber Club would foster awareness and resilience against cyber threats.

Prof. Neelofer Afzal, Dean of Students’ Welfare and Club Advisor, stated the club aims to promote digital hygiene through workshops, training, and collaboration with Delhi Police’s IFSO unit.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Musheer Ahmad and the singing of the National Anthem, marking the beginning of a new chapter in cyber awareness at JMI.

