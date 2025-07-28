Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

CJI B.R Gavai, Minister Kiren Rijiju Praise Kashmir University for Academic Excellence

Jul 28, 2025

AMN / Srinagar

The University of Kashmir was at the heart of glowing tributes and high praise during its first Mega Alumni Meet 2025, held Sunday on campus. The event brought together prominent dignitaries, distinguished alumni, and top government officials who commended the university’s stellar academic record and its growing role in shaping India’s intellectual and professional landscape.

Chief Justice of India, Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, in his keynote address, lauded Kashmir University for its remarkable contributions to education, research, and nation-building. He emphasized that the university has consistently nurtured individuals who have gone on to make meaningful contributions in diverse sectors—from law and governance to science, academia, and public service. Justice Gavai expressed strong confidence in the university’s enduring legacy and its evolving role in shaping the country’s future leaders.

Union Minister for Minority and Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, also heaped praise on the institution, highlighting its proactive and visionary adoption of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Rijiju noted that Kashmir University ranks among a select few higher education institutions that have implemented NEP 2020 in its true spirit—advancing a multidisciplinary, inclusive, and technologically empowered learning environment. He described the university as a transformative force in higher education across the region.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, called upon the alumni to act as ambassadors of change, stressing their vital role in fostering a progressive and peaceful Jammu and Kashmir. Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah echoed similar sentiments, lauding the university for producing accomplished professionals across key domains such as politics, administration, healthcare, and law.

University Vice Chancellor Prof. Nilofer Khan expressed her heartfelt thanks to all the attending dignitaries and alumni. She reaffirmed the institution’s unwavering commitment to academic innovation, societal relevance, and excellence in education.

The landmark event was attended by several esteemed personalities, including former students who have carved notable careers, senior faculty, and civil and police officers—marking a proud moment in the university’s journey of intellectual legacy and public service.

