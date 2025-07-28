Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in Gujarat

CM Bhupendra Patel Reviews Relief Efforts

AMN

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Gujarat over the past 24 hours, disrupting normal life in various districts such as Kheda and Ahmedabad. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a meeting at the State Emergency Control Centre in Gandhinagar last night and took stock of the situation. He also spoke with the district collectors of the rain-affected areas and reviewed ongoing relief efforts.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted widespread rainfall across the state today. An orange alert has been issued for northern districts, including Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, and Aravalli, while a yellow alert has been issued for nearly 20 districts of the state.

Heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging and localized flooding, affecting road traffic in several districts, including Kheda, Surendranagar, Patan, Aravalli, Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Banaskantha, and Sabarkantha.

In view of the heavy rains on Sunday, all primary and higher secondary schools in Kheda will remain closed today. People living in low-lying areas in the Patan and Sabarkantha districts were shifted to safer locations. Twelve teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and twenty teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in the affected districts to carry out relief and rescue operations. The authorities have asked people to avoid non-essential travel. Meanwhile, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea for the next five days due to rough weather conditions.