Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Uttarakhand Govt Orders Magisterial Probe into Haridwar’s Mansa Devi Temple Stampede

Jul 28, 2025

Uttarakhand Government Orders Magisterial Probe into Haridwar’s Mansa Devi Temple Stampede

AMN

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a magisterial probe into the Mansa Devi temple stampede in Haridwar. Haridwar’s Additional District Magistrate has been assigned the task of conducting a probe into the incident and submit a report within 15 days. Speaking to reporters in Haridwar, Mr. Dhami said the stampede broke out at the Mansa Devi temple because of a rumour, and those responsible for spreading it will face strict action.

 The stampede broke out yesterday during a rush of pilgrims along a stair route leading to the Mansa Devi temple, killing eight people and leaving 30 injured.

CM Dhami has also announced financial assistance of 2 lakh rupees each to the families of the deceased persons and 50,000 rupees to the injured.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed grief over the loss of lives in the stampede.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Fatal Stray Dog Attacks on Infants in Delhi

Jul 28, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in Gujarat

Jul 28, 2025
CAMPUS REGIONAL AWAAZ

CJI B.R Gavai, Minister Kiren Rijiju Praise Kashmir University for Academic Excellence

Jul 28, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US and China to Begin Fresh Round of Trade Talks in Stockholm

28 July 2025 2:06 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Train Derails in Southwestern Germany; 3 Dead, Several Injured

28 July 2025 2:05 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

China: Five dead in landslide in Yunnan province

28 July 2025 2:04 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Three Killed as Gunmen Open Fire on Protest in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

28 July 2025 2:03 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!