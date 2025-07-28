Uttarakhand Govt Orders Magisterial Probe into Haridwar’s Mansa Devi Temple Stampede

AMN

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a magisterial probe into the Mansa Devi temple stampede in Haridwar. Haridwar’s Additional District Magistrate has been assigned the task of conducting a probe into the incident and submit a report within 15 days. Speaking to reporters in Haridwar, Mr. Dhami said the stampede broke out at the Mansa Devi temple because of a rumour, and those responsible for spreading it will face strict action.

The stampede broke out yesterday during a rush of pilgrims along a stair route leading to the Mansa Devi temple, killing eight people and leaving 30 injured.

CM Dhami has also announced financial assistance of 2 lakh rupees each to the families of the deceased persons and 50,000 rupees to the injured.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed grief over the loss of lives in the stampede.