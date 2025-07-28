Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Fatal Stray Dog Attacks on Infants in Delhi

The Supreme Court today took suo motu cognisance of a news report highlighting a rise in fatal stray dog attacks on infants in Delhi. The Apex Court registered a writ petition, focusing on the growing threat posed by unvaccinated stray dogs, particularly to infants, children, and the elderly, who are increasingly falling victim to rabies.

Calling the situation very alarming, Justice J. Pardiwala, who headed the two-judge bench alongside Justice R. Mahadevan, noted that the news item contained deeply disturbing facts that warranted immediate attention. The bench directed that the matter, along with the referenced news report, be placed before Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai for appropriate orders.