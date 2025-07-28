Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Fatal Stray Dog Attacks on Infants in Delhi

Jul 28, 2025

The Supreme Court today took suo motu cognisance of a news report highlighting a rise in fatal stray dog attacks on infants in Delhi. The Apex Court registered a writ petition, focusing on the growing threat posed by unvaccinated stray dogs, particularly to infants, children, and the elderly, who are increasingly falling victim to rabies.

Calling the situation very alarming, Justice J. Pardiwala, who headed the two-judge bench alongside Justice R. Mahadevan, noted that the news item contained deeply disturbing facts that warranted immediate attention. The bench directed that the matter, along with the referenced news report, be placed before Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai for appropriate orders.

Uttarakhand Govt Orders Magisterial Probe into Haridwar’s Mansa Devi Temple Stampede

Jul 28, 2025
Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in Gujarat

Jul 28, 2025
CJI B.R Gavai, Minister Kiren Rijiju Praise Kashmir University for Academic Excellence

Jul 28, 2025

US and China to Begin Fresh Round of Trade Talks in Stockholm

Train Derails in Southwestern Germany; 3 Dead, Several Injured

China: Five dead in landslide in Yunnan province

Three Killed as Gunmen Open Fire on Protest in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

