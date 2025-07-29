Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Gujarat: Relief & rescue work underway in rain-affected districts

Jul 29, 2025
Gujarat: Relief & rescue work underway in rain-affected districts

       

The intensity of rains has reduced in Gujarat today but waterlogging still persists in many rain-affected districts of North and central Gujarat, including Ahmedabad. Relief and rescue work is underway in rain-affected districts. The state has received 61 percent of the average rainfall so far.

        Meanwhile, Yesterday’s torrential rains have disrupted normal life in districts such as Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Patan, Kheda, and Anand. Many areas, including primary schools in Kheda district are under water. So far, 691 people have been rescued across the state, while over 4400  people have been evacuated. Power supply was disrupted in 74 villages due to the widespread rains but was later restored. Around 100 roads in the state have been closed due to heavy rain. In addition, 51 reservoirs are on high alert and 19 are on warning. Due to heavy rain in the upper reaches, the water level of the Purna river in Navsari has also increased. Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Dahod district and an orange alert for six districts for tomorrow.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Fatal Stray Dog Attacks on Infants in Delhi

Jul 28, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Uttarakhand Govt Orders Magisterial Probe into Haridwar’s Mansa Devi Temple Stampede

Jul 28, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in Gujarat

Jul 28, 2025

You missed

HEALTH PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Reimagining Global Health: Why Person-Centred Care is the Missing Key to Achieving Equity

29 July 2025 1:09 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

SEBI begins investor awareness campaign with NSE against financial fraud

29 July 2025 12:40 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Significant surge expected in textile export due to India-UK CETA says Commerce Minister

29 July 2025 12:35 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Gujarat: Relief & rescue work underway in rain-affected districts

29 July 2025 12:33 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!