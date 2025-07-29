Gujarat: Relief & rescue work underway in rain-affected districts

The intensity of rains has reduced in Gujarat today but waterlogging still persists in many rain-affected districts of North and central Gujarat, including Ahmedabad. Relief and rescue work is underway in rain-affected districts. The state has received 61 percent of the average rainfall so far.

Meanwhile, Yesterday’s torrential rains have disrupted normal life in districts such as Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Patan, Kheda, and Anand. Many areas, including primary schools in Kheda district are under water. So far, 691 people have been rescued across the state, while over 4400 people have been evacuated. Power supply was disrupted in 74 villages due to the widespread rains but was later restored. Around 100 roads in the state have been closed due to heavy rain. In addition, 51 reservoirs are on high alert and 19 are on warning. Due to heavy rain in the upper reaches, the water level of the Purna river in Navsari has also increased. Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Dahod district and an orange alert for six districts for tomorrow.