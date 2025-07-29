Jharkhand: At least 4 Kanwariyas killed, over 20 injured in bus-truck collision near Deoghar

AMN / RANCHI

At least Four Kanwariyas travelling in a bus to Deoghar died on the spot during a head-on collision between a bus and a truck near Jamunia Chowk in Mohanpur block on the Deoghar-Hansdiha road In Jharkhand, this morning.

More than 20 passengers are seriously injured. The injured have been admitted to Sadar Hospital. The condition of the injured is said to be critical, and the death toll may increase further in this accident. The bus filled with Kanwariyas was going to Deoghar to offer prayers in Baba Baidyanathdham temple during the Holy month of Shravan.