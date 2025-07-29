Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Madhya Pradesh: Heavy rains lash 14 districts; rivers in spate

Jul 29, 2025

AMN

Madhya Pradesh is receiving heavy monsoon rains in the entire state, due to which all the rivers are in spate. The state has received 70 per cent of its rains this season.

Rain has been continuing since yesterday in 30 districts of the state including the capital Bhopal. 10.5 inches of rain has been recorded in Singauli of Neemuch district. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for very heavy rains in 14 districts today. There is a yellow alert for heavy rains in 21 districts also. In this monsoon season, the state has received 25.5 inches of rain, which is 70 percent of this season. Water is being released from the dams built on all the major rivers, due to which flood-like conditions have been created in the villages on the river banks.

