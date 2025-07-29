27th batch of 1,490 Amarnath pilgrims leaves Jammu amid tight security

AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, the 27th batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims left Jammu early this morning under tight security for the Kashmir Valley. A total of 1,490 pilgrims departed from the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas base camp in a convoy of 61 vehicles.

The group includes 1,262 men, 186 women, and 42 sadhus and sadhvis. Of the total, 327 pilgrims left for the Baltal base camp, while 1,163 pilgrims left for the Pahalgam base camp. From these camps, the pilgrims will continue their journey to the holy Amarnath cave shrine. Our Correspondent reports, security forces have ensured all necessary arrangements for a smooth and safe yatra.