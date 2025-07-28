IMD Predicts Extremely Heavy Rainfall in East Rajasthan

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall over East Rajasthan today. The weather agency said that monsoon conditions are likely to be in an active phase over central India and along the west coast and adjoining ghat areas.

IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region, Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya today.

According to the IMD, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Goa, Saurashtra, West Bengal, and West Rajasthan can also experience heavy rainfall today.