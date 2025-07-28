Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD Predicts Extremely Heavy Rainfall in East Rajasthan

Jul 28, 2025

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall over East Rajasthan today. The weather agency said that monsoon conditions are likely to be in an active phase over central India and along the west coast and adjoining ghat areas.

IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region, Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya today.

According to the IMD, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Goa, Saurashtra, West Bengal, and West Rajasthan can also experience heavy rainfall today.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Fatal Stray Dog Attacks on Infants in Delhi

Jul 28, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Uttarakhand Govt Orders Magisterial Probe into Haridwar’s Mansa Devi Temple Stampede

Jul 28, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in Gujarat

Jul 28, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US and China to Begin Fresh Round of Trade Talks in Stockholm

28 July 2025 2:06 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Train Derails in Southwestern Germany; 3 Dead, Several Injured

28 July 2025 2:05 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

China: Five dead in landslide in Yunnan province

28 July 2025 2:04 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Three Killed as Gunmen Open Fire on Protest in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

28 July 2025 2:03 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!