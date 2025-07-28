Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

UP: 2 Dead, 17 Injured in Stampede near Temple in Barabanki

Jul 28, 2025

Barabanki Temple Tragedy: 2 Dead, 17 Injured in Stampede-Like Situation in UP

At least two people lost their lives and 17 people were injured in a stampede-like situation after an electric wire fell on a tin shed in Ausaneshwar Mahadev Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki early this morning. The incident happened while devotees had lined up for darshan on the third Monday of the holy month of Sawan.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured. The Chief Minister has also announced an ex gratia of 5 lakh rupees for the bereaved families.

Barabanki District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi said that devotees had gathered here for darshan on the third Monday of Sawan. Some monkeys jumped onto the overhead electric wires, causing them to fall onto the tin shed. As a result, around 19 people received electric shocks. Some of those injured were taken to the Trivediganj Community Health Centre, while a few others were referred to a higher medical facility due to their critical condition.

