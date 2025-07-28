Nine killed in two Separate Incidents in Punjab; 19 Rescued in Ludhiana, Jalandhar

AMN / WEB DESK

Nine people died and 19 were rescued in two separate incidents in the Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts of Panjab last night. Six persons, including two children and three women, died after an overloaded vehicle carrying 29 pilgrims from Manakwal village fell into the Sirhind Canal in Ludhiana.

Four persons are missing, and 19 were rescued. Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said the group was returning from a religious site, and a search operation is underway.

Meanwhile, in another incident, three of five patients at the local civil hospital in Jalandhar died after a technical fault in the oxygen plant cut their supply. One other patient is in serious condition. State Health Minister Balbir Singh ordered an inquiry and sought a report within 24 hours after visiting the hospital.