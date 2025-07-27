Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Reviews Key Railway Projects in Gujarat

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today held an extensive review meeting in Vadodara on the progress of various railway projects in Gujarat.

Vadodara MP Dr. Hemang Joshi, General Manager of Central and Western railway, Divisional Railway Managers and other railway officials were present during the meeting. The officials briefed the Minister on the status of ongoing railway projects and new line proposals. Later, the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also listened to the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme in Vadodara.