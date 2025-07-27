Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar announces formation of State Sanitation Workers Commission

Jul 27, 2025
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hs announces formation of State Sanitation Workers Commission

A Z NAWAB / PATNA

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced the formation of the State Sanitation Workers Commission, fulfilling a long-standing demand of sanitation workers’ unions. The commission will be known as Bihar Rajya Safai Karmachari Ayog.

Making the announcement, the Chief Minister in social media post today said, the constitution of this new commission will ensure the protection of the rights and interests of sanitation workers in the state, who play an important role in maintenance of cleanliness in the state. He added that the commission will focus on the welfare, rehabilitation, social upliftment, grievance redressal, and monitoring of various welfare schemes for sanitation workers.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the Department of Social Welfare has been directed to initiate the process for setting up the Bihar State Sanitation Workers Commission. This commission will provide recommendations to the government concerning the protection of the rights and interests of sanitation workers. It will also review and ensure the implementation of welfare schemes related to those engaged in sanitation work.

The Bihar State Sanitation Workers Commission will consist of a Chairperson, a Vice-Chairperson, and five members. The commission will also include a representative who is either a woman or a transgender person.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the commission will play a crucial role in bringing the underprivileged sections of society associated with sanitation work into the mainstream and contribute significantly to their social and economic development.

