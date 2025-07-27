Chhattisgarh: 4 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Bijapur   

anti naxal operation FILE

In Chhattisgarh, at least four Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district today. Bodies of killed Maoists have been recovered. Security personnel also recovered a large quantity of weapons including, Self-loading rifle from the spot.

A joint team of security forces was dispatched on a search operation after the intelligence inputs about the presence of Maoists in the south-western region of the district. Since evening there has been intermittent exchange of fire between security forces and Naxalites. An intensive searching by security forces is going on in the encounter site and surrounding area.