IMD issues alert for extremely heavy rainfall over MP, Rajasthan and Gujarat

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall over West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, and Gujarat tomorrow. The weather agency said that monsoon conditions are likely to be in active phase over central India and along the west coast and adjoining ghat areas during the next 3 days. According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Uttarakhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya tomorrow. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected tomorrow over Saurashtra, Kutch, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Coastal and North Interior Karnataka.

Post navigation