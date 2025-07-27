Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD issues alert for extremely heavy rainfall over MP, Rajasthan and Gujarat

Jul 27, 2025

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall over West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, and Gujarat tomorrow. The weather agency said that monsoon conditions are likely to be in active phase over central India and along the west coast and adjoining ghat areas during the next 3 days. According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Uttarakhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya tomorrow. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected tomorrow over Saurashtra, Kutch, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Coastal and North Interior Karnataka.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Chhattisgarh: 4 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Bijapur   

Jul 27, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

After Rajasthan School Tragedy, Centre Orders Nationwide Safety Audits in Schools

Jul 26, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar Special Electoral Revision SIR Drive Concludes Across All 243 Constituencies: EC

Jul 26, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

भारत-न्यूजीलैंड मुक्त व्यापार समझौते पर दूसरे दौर की वार्ता संपन्न, बातचीत का तीसरा दौर सितंबर में होगा

27 July 2025 2:29 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

CETA समझौते से भारत के समुद्री उत्पादों के निर्यात में आएगी 70 फीसदी तक की बढ़ोतरी

27 July 2025 2:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

भगोड़े आतंकियों-तस्करों को विदेश से लाने के लिए एजेंसियां विशेष उपाय करें: गृहमंत्री अमित शाह

27 July 2025 2:24 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

ग्रामीण महिलाओं को सशक्त बनाने की दिशा में ऐतिहासिक पहल —’बीमा सखी योजना’ का शुभारंभ

27 July 2025 2:22 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!