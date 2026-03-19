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India, Australia to collaborate in vocational education

Mar 19, 2026

Last Updated on March 19, 2026 12:13 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

India, Australia to collaborate in vocational education

The National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) today held a bilateral meeting with the Australian Skills Quality Authority (ASQA) in New Delhi.  The meeting was aimed at exploring avenues for collaboration and knowledge exchange in the vocational education, training, and Skilling (VETS) sector. The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said that the meeting featured detailed presentations on outlining the regulatory frameworks, operational landscapes, and key challenges within the VETS ecosystem. During the discussions, both sides deliberated on regulatory systems and quality assurance mechanisms. The Ministry said that the key areas of discussion included risk-based monitoring, compliance and audit practices, strengthening assessment integrity, qualification approval processes, and the use of technology and data systems for effective monitoring and regulatory oversight.  

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