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Govt grants approval for Quantum teaching facilities & laboratories in 23 academic institutions

Mar 16, 2026

Last Updated on March 16, 2026 11:54 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Govt grants approval for establishing Quantum teaching facilities & laboratories in 23 academic institutions across country

Staff Reporter

The government has granted approval for establishing Quantum teaching facilities and laboratories in 23 academic institutions across the country. The announcement was made during the joint monthly meeting of Secretaries of Science Ministries and Departments, chaired by Science and Technology Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh.

The Ministry of Science and Technology informed that 100 more quantum teaching laboratories and facilities are also under consideration to support advanced research and training in emerging quantum technologies. During the meeting, preparation for the India International Science Festival 2026 was also reviewed, and Pune has been identified as the proposed venue for the event. The meeting further reviewed updates from the space sector, including preparations for the next PSLV mission expected later this year, along with upcoming satellite launches.

The Ministry of Science and Technology stated that discussions were also held on strengthening inter-ministerial and intra-ministerial coordination among science departments to promote collaborative research initiatives. The meeting reviewed major scientific programmes, upcoming national events, and efforts to strengthen coordination among different science ministries.

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Govt grants approval for Quantum teaching facilities & laboratories in 23 academic institutions

16 March 2026 11:54 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments