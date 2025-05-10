India thwarts Pak’s drone attacks in Srinagar, Jammu, Ferozepur, Pathankot, Jaisalmer, Barmer & Bhuj

AMN / WEB DESK

Indian Army near Jammu has destroyed Pakistani Posts and Terrorist Launch Pad from where Tube-Launched Drones were being launched. At around 5 AM this morning, multiple enemy armed drones were spotted flying over Khasa Cantt in Amritsar.

The hostile drones were instantly engaged and destroyed by the air defence units. The Indian Army said that Pakistan’s blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along India’s western borders. It added that Pakistan’s blatant attempt to violate India’s sovereignty and endanger civilians is unacceptable.

The Indian Defence Forces have also successfully thwarted a series of drone attacks at 26 locations by Pakistan last night, ranging from Baramulla to Bhuj, situated at the International Border and the Line of Control.

These include suspected armed drones posing potential threats to civilian and military targets. According to Defence sources, the locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala.

Armed drones attempted to attack border districts in Punjab, including Ferozepur, Amritsar, and Pathankot, but Indian defence forces successfully repulsed and neutralised these attempts. However, in Ferozepur, a house was damaged, and three family members were injured due to the attack, receiving burn injuries.

They have been admitted to a government hospital and are reported to be safe. Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) has completely destroyed the terrorist launch pad at Looni, District Sialkot, opposite Akhnoor area in Pakistan. Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing on BSF posts in the Jammu Sector last night, which was responded in a commensurate manner, causing widespread damage to the posts and assets of the Pakistan Rangers along the International Boundary.

The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged effectively using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch, and prompt action is being taken wherever necessary. Citizens living in border areas, are advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. They have said that there is no need to panic but heightened vigilance and precautions are essential.

Meanwhilthe e, Indian Air Force has categorically rejected the false claim that Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 Thunder’s hypersonic missiles have destroyed India’s S-400 system in Adampur, as reported by Pakistani state-run PTV News