Oval Test: India Beats England by 6 Runs to Level Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series 2-2

A dramatic turnaround by Mohd. Siraj that inspired the change in emotions and result

AMN

In a dramatic finish at The Oval in London, India edged past England by six runs in the final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, leveling the fiercely contested five-match series 2-2. The game, which swung like a pendulum on the final day, saw India emerge victorious thanks to a spirited bowling performance, led by a fiery Mohammed Siraj.

Chasing a daunting target of 374 runs set by India, England were bowled out for 367 in their second innings, falling just short in what turned into a nail-biting conclusion. Resuming the day at 339 for 6, the hosts required 35 runs with four wickets in hand. However, India’s bowlers came out with intent and energy, turning the tide in their favor in the opening overs.

https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1952360847659106572

Mohammed Siraj, who had already caused damage earlier in the match, delivered under pressure once again. He removed two key wickets early in the morning session, while Prasidh Krishna added another scalp, putting the pressure squarely on the English tailenders. Eventually, Siraj claimed the final wicket to seal India’s win, finishing with a five-wicket haul in the second innings, and an impressive match tally of nine wickets. His outstanding effort earned him the well-deserved Player of the Match award.

India had earlier posted a strong total of 396 runs in their second innings, powered by resilient batting efforts that gave them a commanding lead. In response, England mounted a strong challenge, but their innings lacked the final flourish needed to cross the line. The match’s intensity was heightened by the evenly matched first innings—India had been bowled out for 224, but they bounced back brilliantly by restricting England to 247.

Throughout the series, both sides saw standout individual performances. Shubman Gill of India and Harry Brook of England were jointly named Players of the Series for their consistent and impactful contributions with the bat.

This thrilling Test victory not only showcased India’s resilience and never-say-die attitude but also marked a fitting end to a closely fought series between two top cricketing nations. With the series tied, fans can look forward to more high-voltage contests between these two teams in future tours.