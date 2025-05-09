Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

FM Sitharaman directs banks to be alert to deal with any eventuality

May 9, 2025

AMN

Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman today directed all banks to remain fully alert and prepared to deal with any eventuality or crisis, ensuring uninterrupted access to banking and financial services.

In a meeting with the managing directors and CEOs of public and private sector banks and insurance companies, the Minister stressed the critical role of the banking and financial sector in ensuring economic stability during heightened geopolitical tensions and challenging times.

She asked banks to ensure that citizens and businesses do not suffer under any circumstances, and asserted that priority must be given to seamless cash availability at ATMs, uninterrupted UPI and internet banking services, and continued access to essential banking facilities. The Finance Minister also asked all insurance companies to provide timely claim settlements and uninterrupted customer service.

