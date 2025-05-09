India successfully thwarts Pakistan’s provocative attempt  using around 400 Turkey-made drone

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Pakistan had attempted infiltration at 36 locations from Leh to Sircreek last night by using around 400 drones. Indian armed forces shot down many of these drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means. In a special briefing in New Delhi, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of Indian Army said that Pakistani army violated Indian airspace several times over the entire western border with the intention of targeting military infrastructure.

She said, not only this, they also fired heavy caliber weapons along the Line of Control.She added that the purpose of such large-scale aerial intrusions was to test air defence systems and collect intelligence. She added that Forensic investigation of the wreckage of the drones is being done and initial reports suggest that they are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that in response to the Pakistani attack, Indian armed drones were launched at four air defence sites in Pakistan and one of the drones was able to destroy an AD radar. She said, Pakistan also carried out artillery shelling across the Line of Control using heavy-calibre artillery guns and armed drones which resulted in some losses and injuries to Indian army personnel. She added that Pakistan army also suffered major losses in Indian retaliatory fire. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh pointed out that Pakistan did not close its civil airspace despite launching an unprovoked drone and missile attack on the evening of 7th May. She criticised Pakistan for using civil airlines as a shield.

Briefing media on the occasion, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri underlined that the denial of the attacks that Pakistan carried out is yet another example of their duplicity. He slammed Pakistani side for targeting and shelling places of worship, including Gurdwaras, convents, and temples, calling it a new low, even for Pakistan. He said that the strike on the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur is a fitting response to the brutal killing of Wall Street Journal journalist Daniel Pearl who was killed brutally.

Replying to a query, Foreign Secretary informed that in view of the existing security scenario, the services of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor have been suspended till further directions. Regarding IMF bailout package to Pakistan, Mr Misri said India will present its position at the IMF Board meeting and share perspective on latest developments. He said it is up to the board and its members to take a final call on the matter.

