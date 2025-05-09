Indian forces repulse multiple attacks launched by Pakistan along entire western border

AMN / WEB DESK

Indian armed forces thwarted all attempts by Pakistan to target northern and western cities using drones and other munitions last night. Pakistani troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army said that a befitting reply was given to these ceasefire violations. The Army asserted that it remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation. It said that all nefarious designs will be responded with force.

According to the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, Pakistan also attempted to target military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur and locations near the International Border. However, the Indian Armed Forces successfully neutralised the attack, and no loss of life has been reported. More from our correspondent:-

Eight missiles from Pakistan were directed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia of Jammu and Kashmir. Defence sources said all missiles were intercepted and blocked by Air Defence Units. The sources added that the visuals over Jammu remind of exactly HAMAS style attack on Israel. They said, the Pakistan Army is operating and behaving like the terror organisation HAMAS.

The Defence Ministry also rejected the reports claiming a suicide attack by terrorists at Pathankot or Rajouri. Meanwhile, the Border Security Force also foiled a major infiltration attempt at the International Boundary in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district last night.

Amid escalating tensions, Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with the Director Generals of the Border Security Force to take stock of the border situation. He also spoke with the Director Generals of the Central Industrial Security Force regarding airport security.

Meanwhile, in a special joint briefing yesterday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that New Delhi’s intention has not been to escalate matters, and only terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan has been hit. He also stressed that the Pahalgam terror attack of 22nd April is the original escalation and India is only responding to it.

During the briefing, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said, Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan yesterday and Air Defence system at Lahore was neutralised. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh reiterated India’s commitment to non-escalation on the only condition that Pakistan respects it.