PM Modi chairs high-level meeting to review preparedness concerning national security

May 8, 2025
PM chairs high-level meeting to review national preparedness concerning national security

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a high-level meeting with Secretaries of various Ministries and Departments of the Government to review national preparedness and inter-ministerial coordination in light of recent developments concerning national security.

During the meeting, Mr Modi stressed the need for seamless coordination among Ministries and agencies to uphold operational continuity and institutional resilience. He also reviewed the planning and preparation by ministries to deal with the current situation. A range of issues were discussed during the meeting. These included strengthening of civil defence mechanisms, efforts to counter misinformation and fake news, and ensuring the security of critical infrastructure. The Ministries were also advised to maintain close coordination with state authorities and ground-level institutions.


Prime Minister directed secretaries to undertake a comprehensive review of their respective ministry’s operations and to ensure fool-proof functioning of essential systems, with special focus on readiness, emergency response, and internal communication protocols. The Prime Minister called for continued alertness, institutional synergy, and clear communication as the nation navigates a sensitive period. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to national security, operational preparedness, and citizen safety.
The meeting was attended by the Cabinet Secretary, senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, and Secretaries from key ministries including Defence, Home Affairs, External Affairs, Information and Broadcasting, Power, Health, and Telecommunications.

