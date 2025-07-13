Madhya Pradesh CM on Visit to Dubai and Spain to Attract Investment for State

By Andalib Akhter

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Yadav is undertaking a foreign visit to Dubai and Spain from July 13 to 19 with the aim of attracting global investors to Madhya Pradesh. The visit is part of the state government’s ongoing international outreach to promote Madhya Pradesh as a top destination for foreign direct investment across key sectors.

During the visit, Dr. Yadav will engage with business leaders and investors in both countries, showcasing the state’s industry-friendly environment and highlighting opportunities in sectors such as manufacturing, IT, MSMEs, tourism, mining, healthcare, and education. Investment promotion events are scheduled to present the unique economic potential of various regions of Madhya Pradesh — including Chambal, Mahakoshal, Vindhya, Malwa, and Bundelkhand.

Speaking about the visit, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said the state is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a strong emphasis on industrial growth and job creation. “Madhya Pradesh is witnessing an investor’s yajna, with increasing participation from both domestic and global players,” he said.

He noted that over the past year, the government has organized Regional Industry Conclaves across state divisions and conducted successful roadshows in key Indian cities like Surat, Ludhiana, and Jodhpur. The Global Investors Summit held in February attracted investment commitments worth ₹30 lakh crore, further cementing the state’s position as a business-friendly destination.

Dr. Yadav emphasized that this international tour is a continuation of these efforts and is focused on creating employment and boosting the state’s prosperity. “We are committed to the welfare of every section of society — women, youth, farmers, and the poor — and will continue working to transform Madhya Pradesh into an economic powerhouse,” he added.