Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Madhya Pradesh CM on Visit to Dubai and Spain to Attract Investment for State

Jul 13, 2025

By Andalib Akhter

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Yadav is undertaking a foreign visit to Dubai and Spain from July 13 to 19 with the aim of attracting global investors to Madhya Pradesh. The visit is part of the state government’s ongoing international outreach to promote Madhya Pradesh as a top destination for foreign direct investment across key sectors.

During the visit, Dr. Yadav will engage with business leaders and investors in both countries, showcasing the state’s industry-friendly environment and highlighting opportunities in sectors such as manufacturing, IT, MSMEs, tourism, mining, healthcare, and education. Investment promotion events are scheduled to present the unique economic potential of various regions of Madhya Pradesh — including Chambal, Mahakoshal, Vindhya, Malwa, and Bundelkhand.

Speaking about the visit, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said the state is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a strong emphasis on industrial growth and job creation. “Madhya Pradesh is witnessing an investor’s yajna, with increasing participation from both domestic and global players,” he said.

He noted that over the past year, the government has organized Regional Industry Conclaves across state divisions and conducted successful roadshows in key Indian cities like Surat, Ludhiana, and Jodhpur. The Global Investors Summit held in February attracted investment commitments worth ₹30 lakh crore, further cementing the state’s position as a business-friendly destination.

Dr. Yadav emphasized that this international tour is a continuation of these efforts and is focused on creating employment and boosting the state’s prosperity. “We are committed to the welfare of every section of society — women, youth, farmers, and the poor — and will continue working to transform Madhya Pradesh into an economic powerhouse,” he added.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt to roll out over Rs 1,000 cr subsidy scheme to promote rare earth magnets production

Jul 11, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Union Minister Inaugurates Trade Facilitation Conference 2025, Focuses on Scientific Excellence

Jul 11, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final trade July 11: Markets Bleed for 3rd Straight Day, Sensex Sheds 690 Pts

Jul 11, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. यादव की दुबई और स्पेन यात्रा: मध्यप्रदेश में विदेशी निवेश को मिलेगा बढ़ावा—

13 July 2025 6:21 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Madhya Pradesh CM on Visit to Dubai and Spain to Attract Investment for State

13 July 2025 5:35 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Madhya Pradesh: Flood situation arises in many districts due to heavy rains

13 July 2025 4:03 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Uttarakhand administration instructed to remain alert as IMD predicted heavy rain in state

13 July 2025 4:03 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!