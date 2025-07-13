EU express disappointment at Trump’s threat to impose 30% tariffs on their imports

AMN / WEB DESK

The European Union (EU) and Mexico have expressed disappointment at US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose 30 percent tariffs on their imports from 1st of August. EU’s chief, Ursula von der Leyen threatened to take proportionate countermeasures, if needed. On the other hand, Mexico criticised what it called Trump’s unfair deal and insisted its sovereignty was non-negotiable. Both said they wanted to keep negotiating with the US.



Trump has warned he will impose even higher import taxes if either of the US trading partners decide to retaliate. This week Trump also announced new tariffs on goods from Japan, South Korea, Canada and Brazil from next month.