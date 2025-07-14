India’s WPI Inflation Falls to -0.13% in June 2025, Driven by Dip in Food and Fuel Prices

BIZ DESK

India’s Wholesale Price Index, WPI inflation dropped to (-) 0.13% in June, 2025, over the same period last year. The dip is primarily due to decrease in prices of food articles, mineral oils, manufacture of basic metals, crude petroleum & natural gas, according to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. WPI-based inflation has been steadily easing since March this year and has hit a 14-month low of 0.39 per cent in the month of May.

Food inflation declined to -0.26 per cent year-on-year, while primary articles saw a contraction of -3.38 per cent. The fuel and power segment registered a deflation of -2.65 per cent, and inflation in manufactured products slowed to 1.97 per cent. WPI reflects wholesale-level price changes, differing from CPI which measures consumer-level price variations.