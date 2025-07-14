2-day BIMSTEC Ports Conclave begins in Visakhapatnam

AMN

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, today launched the two-day BIMSTEC Ports Conclave in Visakhapatnam.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation( BIMSTEC) Ports Conclave will deliberate on the unwavering commitment to enhancing regional maritime connectivity and cooperation among the ocean rim nations of the Bay. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sonowal stated that India’s Neighbourhood First Policy exemplifies its commitment to leading cooperation in the regional maritime sector.

He mentioned that initiatives, including Harit Sagar and Green Ports, have been initiated to foster economic development through water transport. He further noted that cargo services via domestic ports have surged by 70 percent over the past decade.

The two-day BIMSTEC Ports Conclave is being held under the auspices of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority, focusing on the theme Blue Economy, Innovation and Sustainable Partnerships. Representatives of ministries and officials from port authorities of BIMSTEC member nations of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand are participating in it.