IMD warns of widespread heavy rain across India

AMN / WEB DESK

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall with cloudy skies and lightning in the National Capital Region today.

IMD forecasts very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

The MeT Department also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Uttarakhand during the day. Similar conditions are expected over parts of Northeast India, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Rayalaseema and West Uttar Pradesh.

In Punjab, it’s cloudy, and many parts of the state experienced light to moderate rain today, leading to a bit of humid conditions. The Met department has predicted Moderate to Heavy rain in parts of Patiala, Rajpura, Derabassi, Mohali, Kharar and the Union Territory of Chandigarh today, besides light showers in some other parts. The department has also issued a Yellow warning in Punjab and Haryana from today till August 6th of rain with thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature recorded today morning was 23.2 degrees Celsius at Thein Dam area in Pathankot. Whereas, the maximum temperature recorded yesterday was 34.5 degrees Celsius in Rupnagar.

In Kerala, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert in four districts. An orange alert will be there in three districts on Monday. A yellow alert is declared for six districts today and 11 districts on Monday. Very strong isolated rainfall is expected in various places in Kerala today and tomorrow.

In Gujarat, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for eight districts. Moderate rain and thunder showers are expected to take place in these districts. IMD has also issued a yellow warning for 15 districts of the state.

In Himachal Pradesh, the monsoon rains continue intermittently across most parts of the state, including the capital Shimla. In the past 24 hours, the highest rainfall was recorded in Bharari of Bilaspur district at 108 millimetres. The Meteorological Centre in Shimla has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the state for the next two days. A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rainfall today in the districts of Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur. In the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh, a flash flood in the Dared stream of Udaipur sub-division has washed away the only bridge connecting Udaipur-Tindi-Pangi-Killar, completely cutting off road connectivity. Meanwhile, in the Chadi Panchayat of Chamba district, a landslide has damaged the building of a local health centre and also posed a threat to around 40 families residing in a village below. According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, two national highways and 305 link roads across the state remain closed to traffic due to heavy rainfall and landslides. So far, the state has witnessed 28 cloudbursts, 51 flash floods, and 45 incidents of landslides.

The Meteorological Department has forecast an orange alert of heavy rain in Dehradun, Bageshwar, Nainital districts of Uttarakhand and a yellow alert of rain in Tehri, Pauri, Pithoragarh, Almora, Udham Singh Nagar, Champawat districts, today. Rain is also expected in the remaining districts. The MeT office has predicted rain in most districts of the state on August 9. The capital, Dehradun, is cloudy and light to moderate rain is occurring intermittently. Almora weather remains normal, and Bageshwar is cloudy.