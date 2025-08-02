Prajwal Revanna Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in Rape Case

AMN / BANGALURU

In a significant ruling, the Special Court for MPs/ MLAs in Bengaluru sentenced former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna to life imprisonment till death in the rape case. The case involved an obscene video and the rape of a 47-year-old woman. Pronouncing the punishment the special court Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat also imposed a fine of 10 lakh rupees on the convict.

Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, was convicted for repeated rape and abusing his position of power. The court also ordered a fine of 7 lakh rupees to be paid to the victim.

The court delivered the verdict yesterday while the quantum of sentence has been pronounced today. Prajwal Revanna is also facing three additional cases of a similar nature.

The case pertains to the sexual assault of a woman who worked as a maid at the guest house owned by the Revanna family. In her testament, the victim had stated before the court that she was raped twice. Prajwal Revanna has been in prison since May 31 last year when he was arrested on his return from Germany where he had fled after the videos of his sexual assaults became viral ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election in Hassan.

Former MP Prajwal Revanna on Saturday reacted to a special court in Bengaluru convicting him in a rape case, claiming he did nothing wrong. The former MP said his “only mistake” was growing fast in politics, as he sought lesser punishment before a court.

Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna was convicted in a rape case on Friday and is awaiting a sentence.

Revanna reportedly broke down before the court as he alleged that the women who complained against him were “purposefully” brought forward by the prosecution, and did not volunteer to do so.

“…they say that I have raped multiple women, but none of the women have come out voluntarily to complain, they came six days prior to election (Lok Sabha polls last year)…the prosecution side brought them purposefully and made them give a complaint,” Prajwal was quoted as saying by news agency . He also told the court he was a BE Mechanical graduate, who always passed on merit.

His remarks came hours before he was handed a life term and a total fine of ₹10 lakh in the rape case.