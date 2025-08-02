“2024 Lok Sabha elections were rigged”, claims Rahul Gandhi

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi made a dramatic allegation on Saturday, claiming that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were “rigged.”

“Since 2014, I’ve had a feeling that something isn’t right—things weren’t adding up,” Gandhi said, expressing doubts about the credibility of past election results, including the Gujarat Assembly elections. He questioned the ruling party’s repeated landslide victories.

Speaking at a legal conclave organized by the Congress party at Vigyan Bhawan, Gandhi cited data collected by the party from an Assembly constituency in Karnataka. According to him, a physical verification of voter photographs and names revealed that 1.5 lakh out of 6.5 lakh votes were allegedly fake.

“The truth is, India’s electoral system is already compromised,” he said. “People should remember that the Prime Minister holds only a slim majority. If even 10-15 seats were manipulated—and we suspect the number could be as high as 70 to 100—then he wouldn’t be the Prime Minister today.”

Gandhi went on to say that the Congress would soon present conclusive evidence to demonstrate how the Lok Sabha elections were allegedly rigged.

“In the next few days, we will show you, without any doubt, how an election can be—and was—manipulated,” he stated.

He acknowledged that he lacked proof earlier, which is why he hadn’t made such claims in the past. “But today, I say this with full confidence: I have 100 per cent proof. Everyone I’ve shown it to has been shocked. They said, ‘This can’t be real.’ But it is. It’s happening.”