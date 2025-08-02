Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

“2024 Lok Sabha elections were rigged”, claims Rahul Gandhi

Aug 2, 2025

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi made a dramatic allegation on Saturday, claiming that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were “rigged.”

“Since 2014, I’ve had a feeling that something isn’t right—things weren’t adding up,” Gandhi said, expressing doubts about the credibility of past election results, including the Gujarat Assembly elections. He questioned the ruling party’s repeated landslide victories.

Speaking at a legal conclave organized by the Congress party at Vigyan Bhawan, Gandhi cited data collected by the party from an Assembly constituency in Karnataka. According to him, a physical verification of voter photographs and names revealed that 1.5 lakh out of 6.5 lakh votes were allegedly fake.

“The truth is, India’s electoral system is already compromised,” he said. “People should remember that the Prime Minister holds only a slim majority. If even 10-15 seats were manipulated—and we suspect the number could be as high as 70 to 100—then he wouldn’t be the Prime Minister today.”

Gandhi went on to say that the Congress would soon present conclusive evidence to demonstrate how the Lok Sabha elections were allegedly rigged.

“In the next few days, we will show you, without any doubt, how an election can be—and was—manipulated,” he stated.

He acknowledged that he lacked proof earlier, which is why he hadn’t made such claims in the past. “But today, I say this with full confidence: I have 100 per cent proof. Everyone I’ve shown it to has been shocked. They said, ‘This can’t be real.’ But it is. It’s happening.”

OTHER TOP STORIES

راہل گاندھی کا دھماکہ خیز دعویٰ: “2024 کے انتخابات میں زبردست دھاندلی ہوئی”

2 August 2025 4:32 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

राहुल गांधी का बड़ा दावा: ‘2024 का लोकसभा चुनाव धांधली से जीता गया’

राहुल गांधी का बड़ा दावा: '2024 का लोकसभा चुनाव धांधली से जीता गया'
POLITICS TOP AWAAZ

“2024 Lok Sabha elections were rigged”, claims Rahul Gandhi

2 August 2025 4:21 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
